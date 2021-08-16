fbpx

COVID-19 Vaccine: FG Commences Second Phase

August 16, 20210120
The Federal Government (FG) on Monday, started administering the vaccines this marks the beginning of the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that FG received 4,000,080 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the United States through the COVAX facility.

Only about one percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, so far.

Flag-off Ceremony

The flag-off ceremony which was held at the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja was attended by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

Also present were the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu and the Medical Director of the FMC, Professor Aliyu Ahmed.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the second phase was supposed to commence on August 10, but was rescheduled to hold today, August 16, 2021.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture explained that the postponement of the commencement from August 10 to August 16 was “purely administrative.”

