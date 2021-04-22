COVID-19 Vaccine Delivered To Lagos State Will Expire In July, Says Commissioner

April 22, 2021 78

The Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, says the batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to the state, will expire in July 2021.

The Federal Government had allocated 507,000 doses of the vaccine to the state, which were delivered to Lagos on March 9.

In a statement on Wednesday, Abayomi noted that the state had concluded the first phase of vaccination.

He, however, said the administration of the second doses will begin on May 28, and urged residents to ensure they get the jabs before the expiry date.

“Lagos State has concluded the first half of phase one COVID vaccination campaign – in line with the directive of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA). The exercise began on March 12,” the commissioner said.

“The remaining doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine have been reserved at the Lagos State Cold Chain Store for the second dose exercise, which will commence on the 28th of May, 2021, following the expiration of the 8-12 weeks interval as required by the manufacturers.

“Residents are encouraged to check their vaccination cards for their next appointment dates and where possible to try to go to the same health facilities where they got their initial dose for their second dose.

“There is no need for citizens who have received the first dose to pre-register before going to the health facility for the second dose, because their already captured details will only be updated with additional information after vaccination.

“The vaccines are due to expire on 9th July, 2021. Our monitoring and evaluation quality assurance activity indicate that our cold chain distribution logistics has been maintained ensuring the integrity of the vaccines.”