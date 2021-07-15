fbpx
COVID-19: UNILAG Closes Hostels, Lectures To Hold Online

July 15, 2021078
The management of University of Lagos has directed the closure of school hotels and suspended lectures over possible third wave of COVID-19.

The management of the school reached this decision after an emergency meeting called by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, on Wednesday.

The management agreed to put lectures on hold till July 26, and asked the lecturers to hold online lectures with the students.

The University had earlier confirmed that the medical centre had recorded an increase in the number of patients who tested positive to COVID-19.

A statement released by the Information Unit of the university said, “The University of Lagos Medical Centre wishes to inform all members of the University of Lagos Community about what appears to be the start of a potential 3rd wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Lagos State.”

“The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, in his press statement issued on July 11, 2021, stated that since the beginning of July there has been a steep increase in the number of daily confirmed cases, with the test positivity rate going from 1.1% at the end of June 2021, to its current rate of 6.6% as at the 8th of July 2021. This is with a concurrent increase in the occupancy rate at Lagos State isolation centres.

“The University of Lagos community has also been affected by this potential 3rd wave, with an increase in the number of patients presented to the University of Lagos Medical Centre with flu-like symptoms which are similar to COVID-19.

“The Medical Centre hereby assures all members of the University community, that all necessary actions in line with the Federal and Lagos State Government guidelines have been taken regarding this potential threat in our community.

“Despite this threat to the return of normalcy, pursuit of education and daily livelihood, it has become imperative once more to judiciously adhere to the following COVID-19 guidelines and protocols in order to curb the spread of this disease.”

