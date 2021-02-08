COVID-19: UMIDIGI Provides First Affordable Temperature-Taking Smartphones

February 8, 2021 25

Chinese smartphone maker UMIDIGI has created a line of affordable temperature-taking smartphones.

The company disclosed, in a report obtained by BizWatch, that three entry-level smartphones with the thermometer sensor to enable body temperature checks.

The phones that have been created to conduct such tests include UMIDIGI A9, A9 Pro, and A7S.

UMIDIGI said that the phones were made as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also added that the phones’ ability to check temperatures have been moderated for accuracy.

It also noted that it will churn out more temperature-checking smartphones in the future.

UMDIGI Temperature-Checking Phones and COVID-19

As the world grapples with the impact of the pandemic, rallying around to ensure that the disease is effectively contained, UMIDIGI says it is making sure that it is contributing to the efforts.

The new smartphones are fitted with new sensors and an infrared thermometer and are made available to the global market.

The first smartphone in the series launched was the UMIDIGI A7S, while the A9 and A9 Pro followed.

Admitting the less than 100 percent accuracy of temperature checks, the smartphone maker said that despite the fact that a smartphone’s infrared thermometer is not as accurate as conventional thermometers, the phone series can take the temperature of more than one person at a time.

It noted that the minimum division value of the phones’ thermometer is accurate to 0.2 degrees celsius, which comes close to conventional thermometers.

How Does It Work?

To show how the feature functions, the company made a video on Youtube where it demonstrates: aim the phone at someone’s forehead, tap the app, and you will get your temperature reading.

You can watch the video here.