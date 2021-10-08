fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsNEWSTRAVEL

COVID-19: UK Revises Vaccination Policy For Nigerian Travellers

October 8, 2021067
COVID-19: UK Revises Vaccination Policy For Nigerian Travellers

The United Kingdom has lessened its policy on its vaccination policy for Nigerian travellers, stating that there would be no need to be self-isolated for 10 days upon their arrival.

This relaxation on the rules for fully vaccinated Nigerian travellers rides in tandem with the UK’s recognition of Nigeria’s COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

A few days ago, on its website, the UK had issued a statement announcing it was relaxing its COVID-19 vaccination policy, listing countries that made the list, with Nigeria absent.

Travellers from Nigeria were, according to the website, upon arrival, subject to a 10-day quarantine protocol, “with the option to test to release after 5 days.”

However, the current stance of the UK on the subject requires that Nigerian travellers arriving in the country present “a valid proof of vaccination recognised by the British Government.”

READ ALSO: EU, GIZ Extend €48m Power Sector Intervention in Nigeria

The statement read, “From Monday, 11 October 2021, fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria will be able to come to England without needing to provide a pre-departure test, undertake a day 8 test or self-isolate for 10 days, although will still need to book and pay for a day 2 test.

“Fully vaccinated means that you have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in England. The day you had your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days.”

Speaking on the development, the Acting British High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, said, “To make this happen, we have been working closely with Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) on recognising Nigeria’s vaccine certification, which we have now done,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

“The UK remains committed to opening up international travel and enabling those who wish to enter the UK, to do so safely.”

About Author

COVID-19: UK Revises Vaccination Policy For Nigerian Travellers
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Niger State Debt NEWSNEWSLETTER
August 26, 20200265

Niger State Debt Figure Hits ₦65 billion – Commissioner

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Niger State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Zakari Abubakar, has said that the state’s debt profile has hit between N60 and N65 billion. This is just a
Read More
April 29, 20130159

Jonathan Insensitive To Baga Killings – El-Rufai

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, a former Federal Capital Territory Minister, on Sunday accused the Federal Government of being insensitive to the predicament of the 
Read More
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 8, 2021 BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
March 11, 20210460

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 11, 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, March 2021. Largest Insurance Company, Ping An Contributes $187 billion Ma
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.