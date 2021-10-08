COVID-19: UK Revises Vaccination Policy For Nigerian Travellers

October 8, 2021 67

The United Kingdom has lessened its policy on its vaccination policy for Nigerian travellers, stating that there would be no need to be self-isolated for 10 days upon their arrival.

This relaxation on the rules for fully vaccinated Nigerian travellers rides in tandem with the UK’s recognition of Nigeria’s COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

A few days ago, on its website, the UK had issued a statement announcing it was relaxing its COVID-19 vaccination policy, listing countries that made the list, with Nigeria absent.

Travellers from Nigeria were, according to the website, upon arrival, subject to a 10-day quarantine protocol, “with the option to test to release after 5 days.”

However, the current stance of the UK on the subject requires that Nigerian travellers arriving in the country present “a valid proof of vaccination recognised by the British Government.”

The statement read, “From Monday, 11 October 2021, fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria will be able to come to England without needing to provide a pre-departure test, undertake a day 8 test or self-isolate for 10 days, although will still need to book and pay for a day 2 test.

“Fully vaccinated means that you have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in England. The day you had your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days.”

Speaking on the development, the Acting British High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, said, “To make this happen, we have been working closely with Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) on recognising Nigeria’s vaccine certification, which we have now done,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

“The UK remains committed to opening up international travel and enabling those who wish to enter the UK, to do so safely.”