COVID-19: UK Pledges £105m to Support Nigeria, Vulnerable Countries

December 31, 2021 230

Liz Truss, the UK Foreign Secretary has pledged up to £105 million of UK emergency aid to help vulnerable countries tackle the Omicron COVID-19 variant, with a particular focus on Africa.

The vital aid will be delivered through trusted partners, such as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and will:

“Scale-up testing – especially in parts of Africa where testing rates for Covid-19 remain lowest – allowing health systems to track and respond to the spread of the virus more effectively. This is in addition to the UK’s world-leading genomic sequencing support.

“Improve access to oxygen supplies for ventilators – a surge in demand for oxygen is a significant risk for some countries.

“Provide communities with hygiene advice, products and access to handwashing facilities and support deep cleaning in schools, health centres and other public places. This will build on the successful global hygiene campaign between UK aid and Unilever which has reached over 1.2 billion people since its launch in 2020.

“Fund the UK’s ground-breaking science and research into the spread of variants like Omicron to enable innovative evidence-based policy responses in low and middle-income countries.

“Ready the UK’s own expert emergency teams for deployment overseas to crisis hotspots, including with new medical equipment.”

According to a statement from the British High Commission, the government has also confirmed today that over 30 million vaccines have been delivered so far as part of the UK’s pledge to donate 100 million doses to the world, benefitting more than 30 countries, including Nigeria.