COVID-19: UK Bars Travelers From 11 African Countries

January 8, 2021

In its bid to curb the spread of a new variant of the COVID-19, the United Kingdom government has placed a restriction on travelers from 11 African countries over a two week period.

According to a statement on its website, the UK government noted that its decision was based on preventing the spread of a coronavirus variant which was identified in South Africa.

The countries affected are mostly but not limited to the Southern part of Africa,

The countries are Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique and Angola, as well as Seychelles and Mauritius.

It explained that new evidence showed that there was the urgent need to suspend travel from the listed countries, stating that persons who have travel to and through those countries will be banned from entering England for a period of 10 days.

“The move, in addition to the travel ban imposed on South Africa on 23 December 2020, follows new data on the steep rise in incidence of the new variant, that has vastly increased the risk of community transmission between nine other southern African countries, as well as the Seychelles and Mauritius, which both have strong travel links with South Africa.

“Urgent restrictions are, therefore, now needed to prevent the spread of this strain in the UK. The measures will be in place for an initial period of two weeks while the scientific data and alternative ways to protect the UK and our partners in Africa are reviewed,” the statement read.

It however stated that the ban is not applicable to British and Irish citizens, including onger-term visa holders and permanent residents in the UK.

However, such persons would have to self isolate for 10 days on arrival along with members of their household.

Following the ban on the countries, the UK said it has removed Botswana, Seychelles and Mauritius from its travel corridor list, with the changes taking effect from 4am on Saturday.

