COVID-19: Taraba State Pharmaceutical Society Donates Hand Sanitizers

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Taraba State chapter has donated hand sanitizers worth two million naira to the government and hospitals to help the fight against Coronavirus.

The Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Taraba state chapter, Mr. Samuel Boyi, said the donation became necessary as the state and nation are battling to curtail the spread of the COVID-19.

Mr Boyi Presented the hand sanitizers to the Chairman of the Committee against the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Dr. Innocent Vakia In Jalingo the Taraba state capital.

No Case In Taraba

He said although Taraba has not recorded any case of the Coronavirus, it was imperative for the people to maintain personal hygiene, hence the need for the donation of the hand sanitizer to support the effort of the State Government.

“Here in Taraba state there is no case of Coronavirus but that doesn’t mean we will now go home and relax, we must continue to maintain good personal hygiene and observe the preventive measures such as hand washing, use of hand sanitizers and maintain social distancing,” he said.

Locally Produced Sanitizers

He said the state chapter of the Society locally produced the hand sanitizers and have donated some to the Federal Medical Center, Specialist Hospital and other public instructions.

“We want to also draw the attention of the public to be aware of the quality of the hand sanitizers they buy from the market because some person have also taken the advantage of the current situation and they have been producing sub-standard hand sanitizer and they sell them to innocent citizens,” Mr Boyi explained.

On his part, the Chairman of the committee against the spread of COVID-19 in the state and the Taraba state commissioner for health Dr. Innocent Vakia thanked the Pharmaceutical Association for their timely donation.

He said although Taraba has no case of Coronavirus but the hand sanitizers would go along way to prevent the outbreak in the State.

He added that the items would be distributed to the appropriate places for public use.

