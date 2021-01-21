COVID-19: Students Of UNIBEN To Resume Classes Online

January 21, 2021 25

Students of the University of Benin have been will be resuming classes online in line with COVID-19 protocols laid down in the state.

The school’s Acting Registrar, Clarkson Ehigiator, said that students will not be physically present in classes, as the date of resumption will be reviewed on February 1.

Ehigiator said, “The University of Benin as a Federal Institution, located in Benin City, must adhere to all directives of the Edo state government.

”The governor of the state announced the postponement of School resumption from Jan. 18, 2021, which will be reviewed on Feb.1.

“The Academic calendar remains unchanged as online classes will fully commence.

“The University’s Management is committed to ensuring the provision of quality education to our own dear students without compromising on our collective safety.

”Management also recognises that students are eager to return to school for their academic activities, all things possible are being done to actualise that objective as the interest of the students remains paramount.”