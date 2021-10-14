fbpx

COVID-19: South Africa, Brazil, Turkey No Longer On Travel Restriction List

October 14, 2021
Nigerians in Turkey

The Nigerian government says it has removed South Africa, Brazil and Turkey from the list of countries from which travellers are restricted from entering Nigeria.

The Chairman of the presidential steering committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced this on Wednesday at a media briefing held in Abuja.

The federal government had added South Africa to the list of countries from which travellers are restricted from entering Nigeria in June due to the high infection rates recorded in the affected countries.

Speaking at the briefing, Mustapha also said a revised protocol for international travel will be released within the next 24 hours.

“Over several months, four countries were placed on high level restriction for travlers from such countries. The PSC has, after a review of the developments in these countries, decided to remove South Africa, Turkey, and Brazil from the restricted list,” he said.

He said, “As you are aware, the UK has eased restrictions on fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria to the UK with effect from 11th October. Nigeria welcomes this development and assures that the PSC shall continue to review Nigeria’s protocols based on global developments, science and national experience.

“A revised protocol will be issued in the next 24 hours. With the development, only India is left on the list.

“The PSC wishes to put Nigerians on notice that two major religious festivities (Salah and Christmas) are approaching and we shall be experiencing increased passenger traffic in and out of the country,” he said.

“Similarly, events of large gatherings are likely to hold.

“While the PSC prepares to escalate surveillance and other control activities, we urge the states and all Nigerians to also increase their vigilance and take measure to moderate activities.”

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

