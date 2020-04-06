COVID-19: Seyi Makinde’s Result Negative after Second Test

COVID-19: Seyi Makinde’s Result Negative after Second Test

By
- April 6, 2020
- in COVER, COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER
3
0
Seyi Makinde tests negative

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde says he has tested negative for the coronavirus in a second test and promised to resume work on Monday.

Makinde confirmed this on Sunday night through his twitter handle after he received the result of his second test.

The governor had on March 30 through his twitter handle confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor had since gone into isolation after which his second test result on Sunday confirmed him negative for the virus.

Source: VON

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Google to Spend $6.5 million on Tackling Spread of Fake COVID-19 News

Google has said it is providing $6.5 million