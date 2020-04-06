COVID-19: Seyi Makinde’s Result Negative after Second Test

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde says he has tested negative for the coronavirus in a second test and promised to resume work on Monday.

Makinde confirmed this on Sunday night through his twitter handle after he received the result of his second test.

The governor had on March 30 through his twitter handle confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor had since gone into isolation after which his second test result on Sunday confirmed him negative for the virus.

I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. pic.twitter.com/p0Tn1iH0H1 — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) April 5, 2020

Source: VON