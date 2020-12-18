COVID-19 Second wave: Sanwo-Olu Returns Curfew, Lockdown In Lagos

December 18, 2020 23

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has returned orders enforcing some measure of curfew and lockdown in the state due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The Governor, who also tested positive recently, in a statement on Saturday, ordered civil servants from Grade Level 14 and below to return to working from home as cases continues to soar.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported that the country crossed 1,000 new infections on Thursday with 1,145 new COVID-19 cases.

He also asked the worship centres not to hold services for more than two hours, adding that no gathering must exceed 50 per cent of the maximum capacity of the venue.

Although Nigerians will receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January 2021, Sanwo-Olu, who is recovering, banned carnivals and street parties in the state, in a statement on Friday.

He said, “All public servants from GL 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, are to work from home as from Monday, December 21st for the next 14 days – in the first instance.

“All schools must shut down with immediate effect, and until further notice.

“Night Clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All Night Clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice.

“The midnight to 4a.m curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains in place.

“The protocol of ‘No Mask No Entry’ must be enforced by all public places: Offices, Businesses, Markets, Shops, and so on.

“All Places of Worship (Churches, Mosques, etc.) must ensure that no gathering exceeds two hours, and also that no gathering exceeds 50% of the maximum capacity of the Venue.

“A minimum of 2 meters’ distance should be maintained between seated or standing guests.

“All guests and service providers at events MUST wear nose masks/coverings before entry.”

The National Economic Council (NEC) has also raised concern over the increasing cases of COVID-19 cases in the country prompting fears of a second wave.