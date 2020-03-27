COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu Deploys More Equipment for Fumigation of Public Spaces

The Lagos State Government has deployed more equipment for the fumigation of public spaces in the state as part of measures to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on his Twitter page @jidesanwoolu said the new equipment will help in halting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are aware that to totally rid our state of this scourge, all our public spaces must be disinfected, fumigated and sterilized.”

Sanwo-Olu noted: “Aggressive times call for aggressive measures. Therefore, we will aggressively tackle this novel virus and bring its catastrophic reign to a complete end.”

Source: THISDAY