COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu Deploys More Equipment for Fumigation of Public Spaces

- March 27, 2020
Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government has deployed more equipment for the fumigation of public spaces in the state as part of measures to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on his Twitter page @jidesanwoolu said the new equipment will help in halting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are aware that to totally rid our state of this scourge, all our public spaces must be disinfected, fumigated and sterilized.”

Sanwo-Olu noted: “Aggressive times call for aggressive measures. Therefore, we will aggressively tackle this novel virus and bring its catastrophic reign to a complete end.”

Source: THISDAY

