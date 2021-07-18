COVID-19: Re-train Staff, Prepare Isolation Centres, NIMR Advises

July 18, 2021 95

The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Babatunde Salako, says health workers should be re-trained and isolation centres be prepared in readiness for the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

He said Nigerians need to be cautious and take necessary precaution in view of the positive results of Delta variant of the COVID-19 recorded in the part week in the country.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday, warning that the Delta variant was highly contagious.

Salako said, “Five weeks ago, we saw one or two positives per day in over 200 samples tested per week; two weeks ago, it jumped to 13, and the following week, it increased to 30.

“We don’t want to have the kind of experience countries like India are going through. So, it is not only in the hands of the government alone, but also in the hands of the people to do the needful.

“The nature of the COVID-19 Delta variant is that it affects people easily, and with that knowledge, we should preempt that. We must also get our isolation centres ready and there should be retraining of staff in getting ready for a likely third wave.

“More importantly, we should expedite the process of the purchase of our vaccine to vaccinate a large majority of Nigerians, and I am aware that the government is doing a lot about that.”