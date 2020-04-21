COVID-19: RCCG Commences Food Distribution To 50 Communities In Gombe

Province one of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has flag-off food distribution to the needy in fifty communities in Gombe State, as palliatives to curb the effect of the restriction of movement imposed by the state government.

Speaking to journalists in Gombe, the Pastor in Charge of Gombe Province, Pastor Jibrila Wayas, said the Church was distributing eight different food items to meet the needs of the people in what he referred to as hard times.

Pastor Wayas said the food was given by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye to ensure no one lacks.

He said the essence of distributing the food items was because the people could no longer go out, as usual, to conduct the daily business and earn a living.

The pastor said vehicles had been arranged for the food items to be conveyed to the beneficiary communities. According to Pastor Wayas the beneficiaries and the public should be wary of wasting food because it is sinful.

“There shouldn’t be any wastage and we must guard against it. That is why we are giving to the communities and we are monitoring it, that nothing will e wasted at all, because the Lord Almighty is not interested in such when He fed 5, 000 with five loaves of bread and two fishes. After the whole thing, He said they should gather the remnants, that nothing should be wasted,” said Pastor Wayas.

The Church’s Provincial Coordinator, Corporate Social Responsibility Department, Mrs Grace Samuel, said the items provided were rice, beans, maize, gari, spaghetti, seasoning, sugar and vegetable oil.

“As pastors, we know those who are struggling. And then we have welfare committees I all our parishes. So, of course, we know before now, we have already doe at our own level as parishes and as families during ‘Go-A-Fishing’ that was conducted just about a week ago. So, what Our Father in the Lord did was to re-enforcer of what we have already done,” Mrs Samuel said.

She called on all religious leaders and politicians to render support to those that need it because she believed that if everyone rise to support the needy in the society, there would be hunger in the land.

“Let the Imam also do the same, the politicians, is not when they need our votes, that they should go to the interiors ad give salt. This is now the time to prove that they are true leaders. Let them come out and support the less privilege and I know even if it is a cup of gari, it will go a long way to give succour to a needy person,” Mrs Samuel said.

Source: VON