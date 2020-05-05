COVID-19: Quickteller Paypoint to Provide Support for Agents

Members of the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN) have been assured of continued support for Quickteller Paypoint Agents during the ongoing global COVID-19 Pandemic. This assurance was given by Titilola Shogaolu, Divisional CEO, Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS) at a virtual forum organized recently by the Association, for its members.

Expressing her profound gratitude to AMMBAN, she commended the association for putting the forum together at a time like this, when the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted so many businesses across the globe. She reiterated that these are unprecedented times, as the entire world is faced by uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and as such there is the need to sensitize Agents on the possible impact of the pandemic on our services, and the necessary measures to deal with it.

Shogaolu highlighted the need for smart solutions that expediate digital transactions and processes, adding that, with the lock-down situation in the country, things will no longer be business as usual, hence the need to constantly innovate and evolve, to meet the changing needs of the ecosystem.

On how Quickteller is supporting Agents, she said: “Quickteller Paypoint is co-funding relief programmes to provide personal protection equipment and wares for Quickteller Paypoint Agents, to ensure that they are in compliance with COVID-19 expert advisory, while they render services to the public. We are also adopting to new channels of communication with our Agents to educate them”.

Shogaolu further emphasized the relevance of social distancing at a time like this, as well as the importance of cash management. Agents were advised to take advantage of the fact that some bank branches may be possibly closed, to diversify their services by having an excellent product mix and exploring the introduction of cash deposit machines.

The forum, with the theme: “The impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Financial Services (DFS) ecosystem in Nigeria”, was an initiative of AMMBAN that facilitated a discussion session between Mobile Money Service Providers, Bank Agents and the general public, on precautionary measures to take as essential service providers during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as well as trends that are likely to continue, post COVID-19 .

Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS) is an interconnect point and infrastructure for integrating and delivering electronic payment services to the unbanked, under-banked and banked. IFIS works with financial service providers, merchants, billers, and other organizations that aim to increase their efficiency and outreach, through its network of human service interfaces for secure financial transactions nationwide.

Other speakers at the forum included: Professor Olayinka David West, Informations System Specialist and Academic Director at Lagos Business School and Jay Alabra, Co-Founder PagaTech Limited. They all unanimously opined that the COVID-19 pandemic has not only changed the world but has also transformed the way transactions are carried out.

In their votes of thanks, Victor Olojo, National President, AMMBAN; Yusuf Adeyemo, National Programme Director and Olawale Tiamiyu, applauded all three speakers for taking time out to join in on the forum to address these pertinent issues.