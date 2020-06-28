COVID-19: PTF Releases Updated Guidelines for Worship Centres

The Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus disease (PTFCOVID19) has further provided updated guidelines that all places of worship, including churches and Christians, and mosques and Muslims, are expected to adhere to.

TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports the Federal Ministry of Health published the updated guidelines on Sunday using its official Twitter account as the COVID-19 burden in the country hits 24,077.

The Ministry urged Nigerians to adhere to the guidelines to prevent further spread of the COVID-19, especially advising the elderly and those with underlying health conditions to stay away from places of worship in order not to expose themselves to the dreadful virus.

Source: TNG