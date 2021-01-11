COVID-19: PTF Releases Guidelines For Travellers Arriving In Nigeria

January 11, 2021 28

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has released a list of steps to be taken by travellers arriving in Nigeria.

In a missive signed by the Secretary-General of the Federation and Chairman of the task force, Boss Mustapha, the task force stated some precautionary steps that must be adherred to before setting off for a trip to Nigeria.

It added that any individual that fails to comply will be penalised.

Below are some of the stated guidelines by the PTF:

Prior to boarding for Nigeria, passengers MUST present TWO documents at their point of departure to be allowed to board;

a. A negative COVID-19 PCR test administered within 4 days (96 hours) of departure.

Airlines have been directed not to board passengers with non-PCR COVID-19 tests (such as antigen/or antibody tests), a positive COVID-19 PCR test result or tests performed beyond 96 hours of boarding.

b. Permit to Travel Certificate/QR Code – generated from the Nigeria International Travel Portal on completion of a health questionnaire, uploading of a negative COVID-19 PCR result and payment for the repeat Day-7 COVID-19 PCR test at Day-7 of arrival in Nigeria. Passengers failing to show a Permit to Travel Certificate/QR Code will not be allowed to

board.

c. Passengers departing from the United Kingdom and Republic of South Africa MUST show evidence of having paid for their post-arrival Day-7 COVID-19 PCR test prior

to boarding.

Airlines that board passengers without any of the TWO documents (a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken not more than 96 hours prior to boarding and a Permit to Travel Certificate/QR code), shall be sanctioned as follows:

a. Passengers, who are Non-Nigerians, will be refused entry and returned to the point of embarkation at cost to the airline;

b. Passengers who are Nigerians and holders of permanent resident permit will be allowed entry, but subjected to a mandatory quarantine of 8-14 days (depending on results of COVID-19 PCR test done from Day-7 of arrival) at a facility approved by the government and at cost to the passenger(s)/airline;

c. Airlines shall be fined USD 3,500 per passenger for failure to comply with any of the preboarding requirements;

d. Airlines who fail to comply with the above requirements may be banned from coming to Nigeria.

At the time of boarding, travellers will be required to undergo temperature screening and asked about COVID-19 symptoms. Passengers with temperature >38 degrees Celcius and other COVID-19 related signs and symptoms shall not be allowed to board the flight.

