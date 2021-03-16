fbpx
COVID-19: PTF Informs Nigerians To Take Caution, As Some Countries Record Third Wave Of Cases

Nigerians have been warned to take caution, as there are fears of a third wave of infections of COVID-19.

This warning came from the Presidential Task Force (PTF), citing other countries that had begun to experience the third wave of COVID-19.

Countries such as Germany, France, and Italy have recorded fresh COVID-19 cases from the third wave of the disease.

This has caused the governments of these European nations to issue lockdowns to ensure that the wave is contained.

The Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, restated the “potent” state of the virus, adding that people “still get infected”.

He said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the virus is very potent and people still get infected. It is also a fact that the vaccination process has only just begun. It has been reported that some countries are recording a third wave of cases.

READ ALSO: NCDC Records 238 New COVID-19 Cases Across 17 States

“The PTF will like to caution Nigerians on home-based care as there may not be enough facilities and personnel to manage patients in times of emergencies.”

Little Info…

European nations are at the forefront of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic experience.

Guardian reported that the EU is experiencing a higher level of infection rates since February.

On Friday, Italy recorded over 27,000 new cases and 380 deaths, more than a year after the Italian Government announced a health emergency.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

