COVID-19 Private Sector Relief Fund Hits ₦27.16 billion – CBN

Donations into the private sector relief fund championed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to raise funds to combat COVID-19 have risen to N27.160 billion as of April 23, 2020, up from the N25.894 billion reported previously.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday, on behalf of the coalition by the Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okoroafor.

Also, the statement showed that the number of contributors into the fund has increased from the 107 reported previously, to a total of 123 individuals and organisations.

Okoroafor, while urging more Nigerians and corporate bodies to contribute to the fund, charged Nigerians to do their part in checking any further spread of the virus in Nigeria.

“Above is a list of all contributors to the CA-COVID Relief Fund, as on Thursday, April 23, 2020. The coalition is grateful to all the institutions and individuals that have open-handedly donated to this fund.

“We urge others to consider contributing to this national solidarity to provide not only medical equipment and materials but also to render urgently needed palliatives to the poor and vulnerable segments of our society.

“We pledge to continually ensure full disclosure and accountability for all donations made,” the CBN spokesman added.

Source: THISDAY