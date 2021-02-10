COVID-19: Prince Charles Gets Vaccinated

February 10, 2021 15

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, has received a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Prince Charles of Wales, 72, received the vaccine shot alongside his wife Camilla, 73, as British authorities recommend that citizens over 70 get vaccinated.

Over 113,000 people in Britain have died from the disease, as the government rolls out the biggest vaccination programme.

According to Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the country’s vulnerable population is set to get the vaccine doses first.

He stated that those who fall under the age bracket of over 70 will be among the first to receive the vaccine.

In January, Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip were vaccinated.

In a bid to get Britons to receive the vaccine shot the National Health Service put out an advert featuring singer Elton John and actor Michael Caine.

This is the first time that the royal family would disclose health-related issues, as such matters are known to be kept out of the ears of the public.