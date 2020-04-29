COVID-19: Presidential Taskforce Committed to Uncovering Cause of Strange Deaths in Kano State – Gwarzo

The leader of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Nasiru Sani Gwarzo, has said that it is committed to unravel the mystery behind the mystery deaths in Kano State.

The Presidential Task Force, which arrived Kano Tuesday, made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Tuesday at the Government House.

Gwarzo, who is also the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industries, Commerce and Investment, told Governor Ganduje that the team has been mandated by the president to evaluate the worrying situation in Kano and find a lasting solution to it.

He said with the experienced epidemiologists and other technical personnel at its disposal, the team is ready to support the state taskforce to review cases of Covid-19 pandemic and determine whether or not the mysterious death has any connection with it.

We are here to support Kano and offer technical assistance. We are also mandated to evaluate the incessant death in the state and whether or not the cause of the death is natural or associated with COVID-19 pandemic,” Gwarzo said.

While welcoming the presidential taskforce, Governor Ganduje applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to impose total lockdown on Kano to further curtail the spread of the virus.

Ganduje, who disclosed that “the spread of Covid-19 pandemic is directly proportional to the state’s population density”, noted that increasing cases in Kano is not unconnected to its population size.

He advocated the urgent intervention of the federal government in the fight against the virus, just as he called for the immediate reopening of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control’s (NCDC) test centre in Kano to determine the status of suspects.

Source: THISDAY