COVID-19: Plateau State Govt. Announces Full Closure of Borders

Following the global outbreak of the dreaded disease COVID-19, the Plateau State Government in its bid to prevent the spread and containment of the virus has announced the full closure of all border entry points into the State with effect from 6 am Thursday 2nd April 2020.

This was made known by the Secretary to the government of the State and Coordinating Secretary Plateau State Taskforce COVID-19 Prof Danladi Atu at a press briefing in Jos the Plateau State Capital North Central Nigeria.

“The decision became necessary to enable the government to intensify its efforts aimed at fighting the coronavirus disease and preventing a possible outbreak in the State and with this decision, there will be no exit or entrance into the State. No one would be allowed to come in or leave” he said.

“We have continued our enforcement of regulations earlier issued. So far, there is substantial compliance and we are working to ensure total adherence by all citizens. We commend those citizens who have abided by the directives of Government.”

Prof. Atu, however, expressed disappointment at some indigenes of the state who still disobey laid down rules and regulations ” we are concerned that transport operators are yet to fully comply and are carrying passengers as they previously did. We are calling them again for further engagement where they will be issued the last warning. Some religious organizations who flouted the order for gathering more than 50 people last week have been invited by security agencies and have equally apologized and made the undertaking not to violate Government orders again” he added.

Prof Atu said there is also enhanced sensitization, particularly at the grassroots level as the Government has engaged stakeholders cutting across all sectors.

“Local Governments have also keyed into the work of the State Task Force and they are replicating what we are doing at the State level in terms of sensitization and enforcement.

As you are aware, we have been carrying out preliminary examinations at our border entry points to ensure that all passengers undergo temperature assessments. So far, it has gone well” he explained.

As part of the enforcement of gathering for not more than 50 people especially during religious events, any group, which disregards this directive, will be shut down outrightly.

“If those gatherings of not more than 50 persons must hold, the organizers should adhere strictly to 2-meter distancing, provision of water and sanitizers at entrances. Traders selling food items are to henceforth maintain the 5 meters distance directive”.

“We have already established the Plateau State COVID-19 Support Fund. The Account is operated by the UBA which has donated 28.5 million naira. For other corporate organizations and well-spirited individuals who may wish to contribute, the Account Number is: 1022751747,” he added.

Source: VON