fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERCOVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER

COVID-19 Pandemic Cost The World $11tn – Afreximbank

December 17, 20210124
AFREXIMBANK

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), says it has been estimated that the COVID-19 pandemic cost the World 11 trillion dollars.

The president, Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, said this on Thursday at the ongoing first virtual International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2021).

NAN reports that African Union (AU) and the Africa Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC) organized CPHIA 2021, with over 10,000 participants from 140 countries around the world.

Oramah noted that the cost of combatting pandemics had always been very high, both in loss of lives and the economy.

He noted that it was time for the African continent to be strategic when dealing with pandemics as some countries struggled financially.

Prof Helen Rees, Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) of the University Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa, said the Omicron variant spread more easily than others.

He said that was why many countries had high numbers.

“It’s not just the virus. This is what’s killing people: It’s years of living with health conditions that haven’t been properly managed,” she explained.

Rees said the COVID-19 vaccine still worked and encouraged people to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the Omicron variant even though it was not as severe as other variants.

Rees added that the Ebola vaccine had been a success story because of community engagement and the continent should study that because it was incredible.

“We must communicate amongst each other. The continent must not repeat misinformation in the health sector.

“Give people the factual information and also address legitimate questions by people,” she urged.

Nigerians Should Be Ready For Economy Beyond Oil – Buhari

About Author

COVID-19 Pandemic Cost The World $11tn – Afreximbank
David Oputah
Oputah David is a Mass Communication graduate with a master's degree in Organisational Behaviour and another in Mass Communication. He is also a Bloomberg trained Financial journalist with an interest in markets and the economy. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Ogoni People File Contempt Charge against Emefiele COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
December 16, 202001545

Ogoni People File Contempt Charge against Emefiele

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The legal counsel to the Ogoni people has filed a contempt charge against the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele over his alleged refu
Read More
U.S. Attorney General INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
January 14, 20200343

U.S. Attorney General Asks Apple to Unlock iPhones Belonging to Naval Base Attack Suspect

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Attorney General William Barr has joined the FBI in asking Apple to unlock two iPhones belonging to the man who attacked a naval base in Pensacola, Florida,
Read More
NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
April 29, 20161274

Group Calls For Patriotism Among Independent Marketers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A pressure group, Media Network Against Corruption, has appealed to the Independent Petroleum Marketers to be patriotic, selfless and supportive of the ster
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.