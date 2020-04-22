COVID-19 Palliatives: FG Clarifies Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme

The Federal Government has made some clarifications about the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme currently ongoing in many states across the country.

According to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouq, members from the same family cannot receive money more than once.

Farouq disclosed this on Tuesday while responding to questions at the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19.

Addressing claims that two members of a family were paid ₦20,000 each recently, the minister said it was highly impossible for such to happen.

“This is near impossible because the process involved is a very tedious process, where all critical stakeholders in the community are involved.

“The community leaders and the faith-based organizations, the youths and women leaders in that particular community are the ones that come up with the list of poor and vulnerable ones in that community,” the minister said.

She, however, noted that the ministry would investigate the claims, even though it would be almost impossible for such to happen.

Meanwhile, she disclosed that the government is set to expand the social register for palliative distribution by employing digital models including the use of Bank Verification Number (BVN).

This, according to her, will be faster and make the distribution process more effective.

Farouq also addressed other issues such as the distribution of the 70,000 grains approved by the president to the three states that have been placed on lockdown, as well as other frontline states.

“So far, we’ve deployed 279 trucks of these grains to these three affected states (Lagos, Ogun and the FCT),” she said.

Source: Channels TV