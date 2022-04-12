fbpx

COVID-19: “Over 23m People Are Yet To Collect Their Second Jab” – NPHCDA

April 12, 2022
The Nigerian government has received 3.2 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, from the Italian government in Abuja.

Dr. Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), made this known during a press conference on Monday in Abuja.

The Executive Director said that Nigeria has fully vaccinated a little above 13.5 million people with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 12.2% of the eligible population in the nation.

Shuaib revealed that over 23 million people who have received their first doses are yet to take their second jab, a situation the Nigerian government hopes to improve with the rollout of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is a single shot.

“As of today, we have fully vaccinated 13.5 million persons; this represents approximately 12.2% of our total eligible population. Meanwhile, 23 million have taken the first dose of the vaccine,” he stated.

“This represents 18% of the total eligible population. You will recall that in January, the Federal Government formally rolled out the administration of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine across the country. I must say that this has rapidly improved our coverage.

“I want to appreciate the government of Italy for this donation which is in line with the global call for equitable access to Covid vaccines. Let me assure you that these vaccines, like all other vaccines, will be judiciously utilised.”

FG Announces Plan To Crash The Price Of Wheat

