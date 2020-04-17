COVID-19: Osun State Pays Stipends To 25,907 Vulnerable Citizens

The Osun State government in Southwest Nigeria has begun the payment of stipends to 25,907 vulnerable citizens with a view to cushioning the impact of the COVID lockdown on the people.

The payment is being done through the distribution of Debit Cards linked to the accounts of the beneficiaries to ensure transparency, accountability, and a seamless process.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Lawal Azeez Olayemi stated this in Ile-Ife, during the distribution of the Debit Cards to the beneficiaries.

Olayemi explained that the scheme is different from the Conditional Cash Transfer of the Federal Government given to over 15,000 beneficiaries.

He said the governor had approved the payment of N20,000 each to 15,289 elderly citizens and people living with disabilities captured under the Special Grant Transfer (SGT) scheme.

The scheme also includes the payment of N7,500 stipends to 10,618 to vulnerable youths captured under the Public Workfare (PWF) programme.

He said the Governor mandated the immediate release of the monthly and quarterly stipends to the beneficiaries to further alleviate the effects of hardship caused by the lockdown.

Olayemi noted that the scheme, which started in July 2019 was a partnership between the Osun State Government and the World Bank.

“This is a collaboration between the state government and the World Bank designed to alleviate poverty, hunger, and unemployment among the people. We commenced the exercise in line with the governor’s directive to ensure that every beneficiary under the scheme gets paid.

“There are two categories of beneficiaries. The first is the set of people living with disabilities and the aged. They are 15,289 and captured under the Special Grant Transfer (SGT). Also, there is Public Work Fare (PWF) which is designed for the youths and the beneficiaries under this are 10,618.

“The elderly ones and those living with disabilities are given N20,000 each quarterly while the beneficiaries under the Public Workfare (PWF) each take home N7,500 monthly.

“We started the distribution of Debit Cards last week Friday where we captured Irewole, Isokan, Iwo, Ede-North, and Ede-South local governments respectively. We have also captured Atakumosa- East, Ilesa-East, Oriade and Boluwaduro, Ife-East, Ife-Central, Atakumosa-West, Ila and Ife-North local governments.

“We are moving next to Orolu, Boripe, Ifelodun, Olorunda, Odo-Otin, Osogbo, Ife-South, Ifedayo, Irepodun, and Ejigbo local governments”, he said.

The commissioner explained that the beneficiaries used to receive their stipends by hands, but said the process would be easier with the new arrangement.

The Head of Unit, Public Work Fare and Special Grant Transfer, Youths Employment and Social Support Operation, Mrs. Funmilayo Oladosu, expressed confidence in the ability of the scheme to turn around the socio-economic fortune of the beneficiaries.

She commended the state government for introducing the new technology into the scheme, saying the innovation would lessen the stress that some of the beneficiaries faced in accessing their stipends.

Source: VON