COVID-19: Osinbajo’s Tests Result Comes back Negative

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who went into self-isolation on Tuesday has tested negative for COVID-19.

Announcing the result of COVID-19 test conducted on the vice-president, via a tweet on his Twitter handle, @babaloveme3, at 8:22am Wednesday, his political adviser, Senator Babafemi Ojudu,, said the outcome of the test was negative.

“Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo tests negative,” Ojudu had tweeted.

The vice-president was said to have been forced into self-isolation on Tuesday because he was one of the personalities who had contact with the Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Disclosing Osinbajo’s self-isolation on his Twitter handle, @akandeoj, on Tuesday night, his spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, said the vice-president had been working from home having gone into self-isolation.

According to the tweet, Osinbajo’s decision to self-isolate was in compliance with the directive of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s (NCDC).

Akande further disclosed that the vice-president held meetings on Monday through video conferencing in observance of social distancing.

“VP Osinbajo yesterday (Monday) at the office conducted his meetings via video conferencing, while observing social distancing.

“Today, he continues his work from the home office, as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols,” Akande tweeted.

Source: THISDAY