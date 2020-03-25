COVID-19: Osinbajo, Ministers, Others Self Isolate

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, some ministers, senior government officials, and top business executives who recently had contact with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, have gone on self- isolation.

Their self-isolation followed Kyari’s testing positive for COVID-19 after a trip to Germany where he had talks with officials of Siemens in Munich on improving power supply in Nigeria.

However, while Kyari, who had travelled to Germany on March 7 and returned on March 14, but did not show any symptoms, tested positive, the president, one of those who had contacts with him, tested negative.

With the spike in the COVID-19 incidence, federal and state authorities have ramped up efforts to tame the pandemic by stepping up measures to promote social distancing and flattening the curve.

Among the new curbs yesterday were the suspension of plenary, for two weeks, by the two chambers of the National Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives; the ban on interstate travelling as well as the closure of markets, except for those selling foodstuffs and drugs, and courts by the Lagos State Government; and a directive by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to all non-managerial staff to work from home.

However, efforts at tackling the pandemic got a boost yesterday with the arrival in Nigeria of test kits and ventilators donated to Africa by Chinese billionaire and co-founder of Alibaba Group, a multinational technology conglomerate, Jack Ma.

THISDAY learnt that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), had tested the president and Kyari on Monday and yesterday informed them of the results.

Kyari and Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, were among the four new COVID-19 cases discovered yesterday to bring the toll to 44, covering six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the 44, two persons had been discharged and one died.

Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, in a tweet yesterday on his Twitter page, @akandoj, said the vice president was working from home as he was on self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols.

He said: (The) “VP Osinbajo yesterday at the office conducted his meetings via video conferencing, while observing social distancing.

“Today, he continues his work from the home office, as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols.”

It was gathered that Kyari had gone on self-isolation in a private house in Abuja.

A press conference scheduled by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, for 3.30 p.m. yesterday to give Nigerians an update on COVID-19, was hurriedly put off.

Although no official reason was given for the cancellation, a presidential source said the minister was instructed to cancel the briefing.

THISDAY gathered that the press conference was expected to give an update on the tracing of ministers, senior government officials, influential politicians and top business executives, who had contact with the chief of staff.

A minister confided in THISDAY yesterday that he had gone on self-isolation because of his recent contact with Kyari.

“I am currently on self-isolation because I had contact with the Chief of Staff to the President recently in the cause of my official duty. Some of my colleagues are also on self-isolation for similar reasons,” the minister stated.

It was also gathered that a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who also had contact with Kyari was on self-isolation in his private house in Abuja.

A top government official told THISDAY that the chief of staff was on self-isolation where he was being monitored by medical personnel because he’s not showing severe symptoms of the disease.

Asked if he was not expected to be moved to Abuja University Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada where victims of COVID-19 are being treated, the source said it was not compulsory that everyone who tests positive must be taken to the hospital.

According to him, if the patient is not showing severe symptoms of COVID-19, he can merely be given bed rest, noting that most of the victims of the disease naturally, recover.

He added that over 80 per cent of victims recover without any intervention.

He said: “He may test positive and not show severe symptoms and so be in self-isolation. The symptoms in over 80 per cent cases are mild as they manifest modestly. Most people will recover without intervention. Fatality is common in old people.

“They only have to be monitored to find that the situation is not deteriorating. He can be on bed rest and given drugs related to the symptoms he’s showing. If the symptom is fever, he can be given paracetamol.

“He will be given water to help him hydrate. His blood sample will be taken to know that he’s not showing any signs of deterioration. The treatment given to them is just to support the immune system.”

According to him, most of the victims of the disease who die are those who show respiratory symptoms like pneumonia and that is why ventilators are needed.

The source explained that staff working with Kyari who had had contact with him had been asked to self-isolate.

THISDAY also learnt yesterday that some notable presidential aides who had contacts with the chief of staff had gone into self-isolation.

Some of them contacted by THISDAY to confirm their status opted to keep mum.

Asked if there is no necessity to subject such staff to tests, the source said no test would be conducted on them unless they show signs of the ailment.

According to the source, while it is ideal for everyone to be tested, the test cannot be carried out on every suspected case until the person shows symptoms of the disease.

The members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 yesterday visited the State House for undisclosed reasons.

Led by their chairman and incumbent SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, members of the group visited the office of the chief of staff.

The group declined to speak on their mission in the State House.

Members of the group in the visiting team included Ehanire; Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Investment, Ms. Sadiya Farouq.

Earlier in the day, the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, and the Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Masari, had visited the State House for undisclosed reasons.