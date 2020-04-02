COVID-19: Osibanjo, Governors, Ministers Hold Video Conference on Economic Impact

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, held a video conference with seven governors and the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning over the economic impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on Nigerians.

Spokesman to the vice president, Laolu Akande, said on his Twitter handle @akandeoj that the meeting was “under the auspices of the NEC Special Committee on COVID 19.”

Akande in his tweet said that the agenda of the videoconference between the vice president and the seven governors was “how to gently develop soothing solutions to benefit Nigerians while passing through COVID 19 challenges.”

The National Economic Council, NEC, set up the special committee at its meeting on March 19 to coordinate the responses of the federal and state governments to the COVID 19 and to determine its implication for Nigeria’s economy.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, South-South Nigeria, who briefed the media after the NEC meeting, said the committee would be chaired by the Vice President and would have the governors of Jigawa, Ebonyi, Edo, Nassarawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, and Ogun as members.

Vice President Osinbajo also chairs the Economic Sustainability Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to work out how to implement strategies to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians during this period of the coronavirus pandemic.

