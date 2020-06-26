COVID-19: Okowa, Wife Go into Isolation as Daughter Tests Positive

- June 26, 2020
Ifeanyi Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, says one of his daughters has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor announced this on Friday via his verified Twitter handle.

He noted that in line with the procedures of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), his family would go into isolation for two weeks.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, also confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

According to him, the state government has intensified efforts at stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Ifeajika said, “It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing face masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places, as well as basic hygiene of handwashing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands.”

