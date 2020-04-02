COVID-19: Ogun State Police Cautions Residents against Disobeying Lockdown Order

The Ogun State Police Command has warned residents of the state against restricting the lockdown order of the government.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, said the Command is ready to enforce readiness to enforce the policy put in place by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

CP Ebrimson stated this on Wednesday while leading his men and officers on the enforcement of the intra-state movement of humans and goods at border towns of the state with Lagos and Oyo states.

The police boss, however, said that only those individuals who are on essential duties would be allowed to carry out their duties as an act of defiance will not be tolerated.

The total lockdown of the state is expected to take effect at 11 pm on Friday.

Source: Channels TV