COVID-19: Ogun Issues 60-Day Ultimatum To Unvaccinated Residents

November 2, 2021 94

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has directed residents to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus in the next 60 days.

He threatened to bar unvaccinated residents from accessing government offices, schools, markets and public transport, while speaking at the inauguration of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign held in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Abiodun revealed that the state targeted the vaccination of additional two million residents in the new exercise.

The governor explained that the 60-day window would allow unvaccinated residents to take their jabs, as part of moves to flatten the curve of the virus.

He said, “We are going to give a window to allow for this vaccination and that window starts from today (Monday) till the next 60 days.

“Anybody after 60 days that are not vaccinated will not be allowed in our offices and schools. Such person will not be allowed to do business with us. We will chase this person in our markets; you will be required to carry your vaccine cards with you at all times.”

The governor also disclosed that the state had increased vaccination centres from 131 to 509.

Earlier, the General Manager of Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund, Dr Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko, said N305million had been earmarked for Ogun and five states to ensure many residents were vaccinated.

Chinye-Nwoko said the NSSF in collaboration with National Primary Health Care Development Agency plans to support one million residents of the six states with the vaccination.