fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

COVID-19: Ogun Issues 60-Day Ultimatum To Unvaccinated Residents

November 2, 2021094
FG May Extend Phase 1 Of COVID-19 Vaccination

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has directed residents to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus in the next 60 days.

He threatened to bar unvaccinated residents from accessing government offices, schools, markets and public transport, while speaking at the inauguration of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign held in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Abiodun revealed that the state targeted the vaccination of additional two million residents in the new exercise.

The governor explained that the 60-day window would allow unvaccinated residents to take their jabs, as part of moves to flatten the curve of the virus.

He said, “We are going to give a window to allow for this vaccination and that window starts from today (Monday) till the next 60 days.

“Anybody after 60 days that are not vaccinated will not be allowed in our offices and schools. Such person will not be allowed to do business with us. We will chase this person in our markets; you will be required to carry your vaccine cards with you at all times.”

The governor also disclosed that the state had increased vaccination centres from 131 to 509.

Earlier, the General Manager of Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund, Dr Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko, said N305million had been earmarked for Ogun and five states to ensure many residents were vaccinated.

Chinye-Nwoko said the NSSF in collaboration with National Primary Health Care Development Agency plans to support one million residents of the six states with the vaccination.

About Author

COVID-19: Ogun Issues 60-Day Ultimatum To Unvaccinated Residents
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

July 5, 20130197

LASUTH Denies Rejecting Accident Victim

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday, the Chief Medical Director of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, (LASUTH), Professor Oke Wale, refuted a claim that the hospital refus
Read More
NCDC COVERMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER
March 4, 20200418

NCDC DG Chikwe Ihekweazu is Under Self-isolation, says NCDC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says Chikwe Ihekweazu, its director-general, is under self-isolation and not being quarantined. Writing via it
Read More
MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE
September 7, 20170173

Lassa Fever Outbreak In 19 states – Institute

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday confirmed, at least one reported Lassa fever case, in each of 19 states in current the outbreak wh
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.