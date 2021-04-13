fbpx
COVID-19: NPHCDA, ICPC Partner To Enforce Transparency In Admission Of Vaccine

April 13, 2021
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has entered into a partnership with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to enforce transparency in the deployment and administration of COVID -19 vaccines in Nigeria.

Dr. Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director of NPHCDA said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday titled, ‘NPHCDA partners with ICPC for COVID -19 vaccine security and accountability.

He explained that the ICPC would track and monitor the deployment and use of COVID-19 vaccines across the country, with a focus on theft and embezzlement; service provision; vaccine availability; and advisory.

According to him, the collaborative effort was founded on ICPC’s three-fold mandate of enforcement, prevention, and public education and enlightenment to prohibit corrupt practices and other related offences.

Shuaib said, “The collaboration will ensure all appropriate anti-corruption, accountability, and transparency measures are established and sustained throughout the four phases of the COVID -19 vaccination campaigns.

“These measures are imperative, as any form of corruption in the COVID-19 vaccination effort of the Federal Government will inevitably undermine the response to the pandemic, deprive citizens of their right to vaccination, and ultimately derail the goal of achieving herd immunity.

