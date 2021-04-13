COVID-19: NPHCDA, ICPC Partner To Enforce Transparency In Admission Of Vaccine

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has entered into a partnership with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to enforce transparency in the deployment and administration of COVID -19 vaccines in Nigeria.
Dr. Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director of NPHCDA said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday titled, ‘NPHCDA partners with ICPC for COVID -19 vaccine security and accountability.
He explained that the ICPC would track and monitor the deployment and use of COVID-19 vaccines across the country, with a focus on theft and embezzlement; service provision; vaccine availability; and advisory.
According to him, the collaborative effort was founded on ICPC’s three-fold mandate of enforcement, prevention, and public education and enlightenment to prohibit corrupt practices and other related offences.
Shuaib said, “The collaboration will ensure all appropriate anti-corruption, accountability, and transparency measures are established and sustained throughout the four phases of the COVID -19 vaccination campaigns.
“These measures are imperative, as any form of corruption in the COVID-19 vaccination effort of the Federal Government will inevitably undermine the response to the pandemic, deprive citizens of their right to vaccination, and ultimately derail the goal of achieving herd immunity.
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.