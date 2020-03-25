COVID-19: NITDA Cautions Nigerians on Fraudulent Websites

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has cautioned Nigerians on the existence of fraudulent websites trying to capitalize on the Covid-19 pandemic to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

In a statement signed by NITDA’s Head of Corporate Affairs & External Relations, Mrs.Hadiza Umar, the Agency noted that its Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team (CERRT) has identified a number of websites using various phishing tricks to attract Internet users.

This is in line with the Agency’s efforts at ensuring a safe and secure Nigerian cyberspace

One of such tricks is misinforming the public that the Federal Government has ordered weekly payment of allowances to all citizens above the age of 18 for observing the ‘Stay At Home’ directive.

It then requires the user to complete an online form with the personal information including bank details for the payment to be effected.

According to the statement, NITDA is doing everything possible to shut down the websites identified as well as sanction those behind them. It called on the general public to disregard and report any such websites to the Agency for necessary action.

As a general precautionary measure, Internet users are advised to observe the following:

Not to give out their personal information to anyone online

Avoid clicking unknown links

Disregard offers to request for their bank details

Know what to do when they become victims of cybercrime.

The Agency called Nigerians to support the Federal Government in its efforts at containing the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“We are all encouraged to strictly adhere to recommendations given by health experts, and follow updates from relevant agencies handling this outbreak.”The Agency added.

Agency cautions Nigerians against Truecaller Service

Source: VON