COVID-19: Nigeria’s Daily Infection Figure Slumps to 124 New Cases

Nigeria’s daily figure of positive COVID-19 samples recorded a major drop with 124 new cases confirmed in 12 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for September 3, 2020.

The daily count of new cases for Thursday is the country’s lowest figure since April 27 when 64 infections were confirmed.

According to the breakdown, Plateau which had topped the list of states with new cases for one week recorded no positive sample on Thursday; Lagos, however, confirmed the most infections with 42 new cases, followed by FCT with 25 and Katsina with 14.

Meanwhile, the number of discharged patients also decreased significantly when compared to the figure for Wednesday – 429 new recoveries were recorded on September 2.

With 188 persons confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday, a total of 42,627 people have now been discharged across the country.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 daily fatality record hit its highest in over two months with 21 new deaths confirmed on Thursday.

However, while clarifying the figure, NCDC explained that 20 fatalities were recorded in Kaduna within the month of August.

A total of 54,587 people have now been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, out of which 1,048 patients have died.

On the 3rd of September 2020, we erroneously reported 1 additional confirmed case in our summary. The new confirmed cases are 124 and the total is 54,587. We apologise for this error and remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results. pic.twitter.com/rDh7CEbCN6 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 4, 2020

Source: The Cable