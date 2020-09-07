COVID-19: Nigeria’s Daily Infection Figure Slumps Significantly to 100

Nigeria has recorded a lower daily toll of COVID-19 with 100 new cases, bringing the total number of persons who have tested positive in the country to 55,005.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Sunday night via its official Twitter handle.

According to the tweet, the 100 new cases were from 10 states. Lagos reported 39 new cases, the nation’s Federal Capital Territory reported 19 while Katsina, Ekiti, Bauchi and Nasarawa States reported 1 new case respectively.

“Lagos-39 FCT-22 Kaduna-19 Oyo-7 Ebonyi-6 Edo-3 Katsina-1 Ekiti-1 Bauchi-1 Nasarawa-1,” the NCDC tweeted.

The NCDC also tweeted that as of 6 September, 55,005 cases had been confirmed, 43,013 cases treated and discharged, while 1,057 deaths were recorded.

Source: VON