fbpx
COVID-19: Nigerians Are Always In Denial – Rep Member

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVID-19 NewsNEWSNEWSLETTER

COVID-19: Nigerians Are Always In Denial – Rep Member

January 14, 2021042
COVID-19: Nigerians Are Always In Denial - Rep Member

The Chairman of the House Committee on Health, Tanko Sununu, said that Nigerians are “always in denial”, asking the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to follow the same route that the National Primary Health Care Development Agency took to achieve polio eradication in the country to combat COVID-19.

He said stakeholders could be utilised to engage Nigerians to enlighten them about the coronavirus.

Sununu stated this on the Politics Today programme on Channels Television in reaction to the government’s steps towards curbing the spread of the virus.

He said, “If you look at it, Nigerians are always in denial, when government and heads of organisations said there was polio, people tried to say no and it became a serious issue.

“What did the government do? It resorted to creating communities headed by traditional rulers, religious organisations, preaching and preaching to people until they realised and accepted it as a reality that it is not something we are trying to do to their health.

“Now, today we are proud to say we have eradicated polio in the country and that former set up is still there.

“I think the PTF should just reactivate the avenue that was used by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency to achieve the eradication of polio, to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.”

READ ALSO: Schools Must Be Among First Institutions To Be Reopened – UNICEF

Praising the government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 Sununu said that the country only had four labs but now had “over 100 laboratories distributed nation-wide that can effectively diagnose COVID-19”.

“Not only that, when we came, we had very few isolation centres and ICU’s in the country. As of today, government and non-governmental organisations came together, and we can now say we have multiple isolation centres that are functional”.

Related tags :

About Author

COVID-19: Nigerians Are Always In Denial – Rep Member
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

funds NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
January 23, 2017045

Three Tier Govt Share N400billion, As Revenue Dips by $65.40million

The Federal, States and Local Government shared N400 billion for the month of December, 2016 during the monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting in Abuja, on Friday, January 20.
Read More
June 7, 2013027

First Bank Upgrades IT Platform

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has reiterated that the upgrade of its Information Technology (IT) platform which commences today will enhance its service delivery and customers’ satisfaction. The bank
Read More
January 15, 2014025

FERMA Promises Rehabilitation Of Federal Roads In 2014

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has promised to rehabilitate all federal roads across the country in 2014 and beyond. This was disclosed by Alhaji Ahmed Gusau, a member of the board of th
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon