COVID-19: Nigerian Government Shuts All Land Borders for 4 weeks

The Nigerian Government has ordered the closure of all land borders for human traffic for four weeks.

The border closure which was announced by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Pandemic, Mr. Boss Mustapha takes effect on the 23rd of March, 2020.

​SGF also announced the suspension of the weekly Federal Executive Council meetings until further notice and postponed the meeting of the Council of State ​​​scheduled for Thursday 26th March, 2020.

​In his address to members of the press, Mr. Mustapha noted that “In order to protect Federal Civil and Public Servants, a circular ​​to be issued by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation ​​(HCSF) shall direct on actions to be taken immediately”

​“If and when the need arises, any national assets required for ​​use in the response to COVID-19 shall be mobilized and ​​​deployed.”

​He also stated that the Nigerian Government is engaging with ​​State Governors in order to ensure a collaborative and ​​​effective response to COVID-19 Pandemic.

​“All Abuja and Lagos residents are strongly advised to stay at ​​home, avoid mass congregation of any kind as well as non-​​essential outings, until further advice is given,” Mustapha advised.

“Finally, the PTF assures all Nigerians of the concerns of Mr. President and his determination to mobilize all resources to backup this national response. However, this commitment should be reciprocated by all citizens by respecting the advisory and obeying measures put in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19. The Presidential Task Force (PTF) shall be updating Nigerians from time to time when the need arise”.

Source: VON