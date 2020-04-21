COVID-19: Nigerian Armed Forces Produce Low-cost Digital Ventilator, Other Essential Materials

The Nigerian Armed Forces have produced a low-cost digital ventilator known as DICOVENT and other essential materials in support of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche made this known in Abuja when Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria displayed some of the equipment produced by the military to address the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment in Nigeria.

Major General John said, “The Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff General Gabriel Olonisakin has directed to the Armed Forces to articulate strategic intervention to support the Federal Government of Nigeria in the fight against the COVID 19 Pandemic as the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) has taken the lead among others, to provide a local content driven response to address the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in Nigeria.”

Major General Enenche noted that DICON’s primary responsibility to produce defence equipment has succeeded in diversifying its human, equipment, machinery as well as research and development capacity, to support a much-needed strategic intervention to cushion the effects of the dreaded COVID 19 in the country.

Consequently, DICON, under the visionary and result-oriented leadership of Major General Victor Ezugwu, has mobilized its management and staff to research, develop, and produce several COVID-19 essential and life-saving equipment.

First is the production of over 1500 dozens of DICSanz, a high-quality hand sanitizer produced under very strict environmental conditions, requested by the COAS Lt Gen TY Buratai for supply to troops of the Nigerian Army.

He noted that this product is at the last stage of NAFDAC registration in line with extant due diligence provisions.

Furthermore, DICON has responded to the directive by Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Magashi (Rtd) for the Armed Forces to support the indigenous capacity of Nigeria, to support Medical workers by producing thousands of high-quality nonpermeable Personal Protective Equipment kit.

Each unit of these kits consists of standardized gowns, face shield and nose masks. They are currently being produced in large quantities for use by Kaduna State Government and other national stakeholders.

In addition to these, DICON engineers, consultants and medical teams have successfully produced a digital mechanical ventilator known as DICOVENT. The newly designed low-cost machine is a simple mechanical ventilator that can deliver positive pressured ventilation using a volume-controlled ventilation (VCV) system.

According to him, the ventilator has undergone thorough scrutiny and assessment by specialists from top ranging hospitals and experts in the country including Cedar crest Hospital Abuja, 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna amongst others.

He said “it is important to mention that while DICOVENT may not be able to meet the high demands of critical patients, it can be used for Continuous Mandatory Ventilation (CMV) and Intermittent Positive Pressure Ventilation ( IPPV).

It can also be used for invasive ventilation and non-invasive ventilation using an end tracheal tube and mask respectively”.

Suffice to note that these inventions by DICON including those by other military institutions of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air force as well as Nigerian Defence Academy have given bright hope to Nigeria healthcare infrastructure on the fight against COVID 19.

Major General Enenche said “the efforts of DICON in producing these array of COVID 19 equipment has been assessed, commended and approved by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Mr Boss Mustapha, the Minister of Health, Prof Osagie Ehanire and Permanent Secretary; General Service Office (GSO) Sir Olusegun Adekunle.

All the samples of COVID-19 essential and life-saving equipment will be unveiled at the end of this briefing.”

He added that as DICON and other military institutions continue their drive to support the national effort to defeat COVID-19, Federal and State Governments should patronize the local content initiative of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. He has therefore directed all the Armed Forces to liaise with DICON for mass production of all prototypes of COVID-19 PPEs for national application.

The CDS commended the innovative and local content breakthrough which reflects the dedication and diligence of Management and Staff of DICON adding that as more progress is made in the fight against this deadly virus, the High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria encourages the general public to practice the rules of social distancing and personal hygiene in line with the advice of the PTF on COVID 19, Federal Ministry of Health and health professionals.

Source: VON