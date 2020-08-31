COVID-19: Nigeria Sees Decline in Fresh Cases, Records 138 New Infections

August 31, 2020
COVID-19

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control has announced 138 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

This brings the total number of infections to 53,865 in the country.

There are now 41,513 discharged patients and 1,013 deaths.

Source: VON

