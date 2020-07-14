COVID-19: Nigeria Reports 595 New Cases

- July 14, 2020
COVID-19

Nigeria has announced 595 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of persons who have tested positive in the country to 33,153.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Monday night through its official Twitter handle.

According to the tweet, the 595 new cases were from 20 states.

Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 156 new cases while Oyo State was second with 141.

The NCDC also said that till date, 33,153 cases had been confirmed, 13,671 cases treated and discharged, while 744 deaths were recorded .

Source: VON

