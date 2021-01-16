COVID-19: Nigeria Records Twenty Three Deaths

January 16, 2021 26

Nigeria recorded twenty-three COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, making it the highest fatality so far since June 16 where 31 deaths were reported.

The latest death toll raises the nation’s fatality figure arising from COVID-19 to 1,405. Three states that have recorded the most deaths from the pandemic include; Lagos with 266, Edo has recorded 124, while FCT has confirmed 111.

Also, the country recorded 1,479 new cases of COVID-19, this is according to the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), across 24 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Lagos was top of the list with 697 new positive samples, while FCT had the second-highest figure for Thursday with 201 cases.

Meanwhile, 1,275 patients were discharged on Thursday — the highest daily figure since December 30 — and the new recoveries included 642 persons in Lagos, 312 in Oyo, and 99 in Plateau.

A total of 105,478 COVID-19 infections have now been confirmed, but 83,830 patients have been discharged, while 20,243 are currently active cases.