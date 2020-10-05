COVID-19: Nigeria Records Significant Reduction as New Cases Drops to 58

October 5, 2020 29

Nigeria hit a major record on its way to flattening the COVID-19 curve with 58 new cases confirmed in eight states and the federal capital territory (FCT) on Sunday.

The figure, which is the country’s lowest in more than five months, was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for October 4, 2020.

According to the breakdown, Plateau topped the list with 18 new infections, followed by Lagos with 15, and Katsina with 10.

The last time the daily count dropped lower than 90 cases was in April — at the time, Nigeria had confirmed less than 2,000 infections in total.

In May, the total increased to over 10,000, with the country moving from 1,932 cases as of April 30, to 10,162 COVID-19 infections by May 31.

By June 30, the total had crossed 25,000, while July 31 saw the country hit 43,151 confirmed coronavirus infections.

One month later, the country added over 10,000 new cases, increasing the total to 54,008 as of August 31, but in September, the daily count started to drop, bringing it to 58,848 positive samples by the end of the month.

Although the count for fresh infections saw a major drop on Sunday, recoveries also dropped significantly, with 50 patients discharged across the country.

Meanwhile, no new death was recorded, leaving the fatality toll at 1,113.

Out of a total of 59,345 people now confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in Nigeria, 50,768 have recovered.

Source: The Cable