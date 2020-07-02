COVID-19: Nigeria Records Highest Single Day Infection, 790 New Cases

Nigeria has recorded 790 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the country’s total infections to 26,484.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night while announcing new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

According to the NCDC, the new cases were recorded in 20 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Giving a breakdown of the cases, the NCDC noted that Delta State reported the highest infections with 166 new cases.

The NCDC said 406 more patients have been successfully treated and discharged from the isolation centres in various parts of the country bringing the total number of persons discharged so far to 10,152.

The NCDC has put the country’s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic at 603.

Source: VON

