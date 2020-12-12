fbpx
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 796 New Cases, Highest Single Day Infection

December 12, 2020
Nigeria recorded its highest daily COVID-19 infections on Friday, with a total of 796 new cases recorded in 15 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made disclosed the information on its Twitter handle on December 11, 2020.

Prior to this latest occurrence, the country’s last recorded its highest daily infection figure on July 1 which totalled 790 positive samples.

The details of the reports shows the FCT recorded the highest with 258 new infections, followed by Lagos State with 248 and Kaduna 117.

However, there was no death recorded on Friday

The NCDC reported 248 recoveries were recorded increasing the number to 65,722.

A total of 72,140 COVID-19 infections have now been confirmed across the country.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

