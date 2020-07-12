COVID-19: Nigeria Records 664 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 664 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.
The latest cases bring the total number of the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country to 31,987 with 13,101 discharged and 724 Deaths.
The Centre on its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation.
664 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-224
FCT-105
Edo-85
Ondo-64
Kaduna-32
Imo-27
Osun-19
Plateau-17
Oyo-17
Ogun-17
Rivers-14
Delta-11
Adamawa-10
Enugu-7
Nassarawa-6
Gombe-3
Abia-3
Ekiti-3
31,987 confirmed
13,103 discharged
724 deaths pic.twitter.com/0270SaEJGU
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 11, 2020
Source: VON
