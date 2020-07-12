COVID-19: Nigeria Records 664 New Cases

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 664 New Cases

By
- July 12, 2020
- in COVER, COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER
COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 664 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The latest cases bring the total number of the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country to 31,987 with 13,101 discharged and 724 Deaths.

The Centre on its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation.

Source: VON

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Nigerian’s Use Dubai to Launder Money – Report

A new report has identified Nigeria as one