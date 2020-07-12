COVID-19: Nigeria Records 664 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 664 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The latest cases bring the total number of the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country to 31,987 with 13,101 discharged and 724 Deaths.

The Centre on its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation.

664 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-224

FCT-105

Edo-85

Ondo-64

Kaduna-32

Imo-27

Osun-19

Plateau-17

Oyo-17

Ogun-17

Rivers-14

Delta-11

Adamawa-10

Enugu-7

Nassarawa-6

Gombe-3

Abia-3

Ekiti-3 31,987 confirmed

13,103 discharged

724 deaths pic.twitter.com/0270SaEJGU — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 11, 2020

Source: VON