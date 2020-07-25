COVID-19: Nigeria Records 591 New Cases

Nigeria on Friday recorded 591 new cases of COVID-19.
With the latest confirmation, Covid-19 cases in the country have risen to 39,539 with 16,559 Discharged and 845 Deaths.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, gave the breakdown of the new cases on its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov;
591 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Oyo-191
Lagos-168
FCT-61
Ondo-29
Osun-26
Ebonyi-24
Edo-23
Ogun-14
Rivers-13
Akwa Ibom-12
Kaduna-10
Katsina-6
Borno-4
Ekiti-3
Delta-3
Imo-3
Niger-1
39,539 confirmed
16,559 discharged
845 deaths pic.twitter.com/6ShOHoggtS
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 24, 2020
Source: VON
