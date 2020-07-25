COVID-19: Nigeria Records 591 New Cases

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 591 New Cases

By
- July 25, 2020
- in COVER, COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER
COVID-19

Nigeria on Friday recorded 591 new cases of COVID-19.

With the latest confirmation, Covid-19 cases in the country have risen to 39,539 with 16,559 Discharged and 845  Deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, gave the breakdown of the new cases on its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov;

Source: VON

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

₦1 million on a COVID-19 Patient: Abayomi was Misunderstood, says Lagos

The Lagos state government says Akin Abayomi, commissioner