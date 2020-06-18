COVID-19: Nigeria Records 587 New Cases

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 587 New Cases

By
- June 18, 2020
- in COVER, COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER
15
0
NCDC

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 587 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the nation’s total infections towards the 18,000 mark.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet stated that the country has now confirmed at least 17,735 cases of the novel coronavirus with 469 deaths and 5,967 recovered patients.

Nigeria is currently in the second phase of easing its lockdown restrictions, with worship centres expected to restart in certain states.

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

IFC Invests $100 million in Zenith Bank to Support SMEs

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of