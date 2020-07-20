COVID-19: Nigeria Records 556 New Cases

Nigeria has recorded 556 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of persons who have tested positive in the country to 36,663.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Sunday night through its official Twitter handle.

According to the tweet, the 556 new cases were from 18 states.

This time, Edo State reported the highest number of cases with 104 new cases while Lagos State was second with 97 cases.

The NCDC also twitted that as at 19 July, 2020, 36,663 cases had been confirmed, 15,105 cases treated and discharged, while 789 deaths were recorded.